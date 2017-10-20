Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which took over Raqqa from Daesh prepared on Thursday to hand the Syrian city over to a civilian council constituted by the US-backed group, with some of its militants already headed to the next battle.

The SDF battled for more than four months, with US-led coalition support, to capture the city that was once the de facto Syrian capital of Daesh's self-styled "caliphate".

"Some of the [SDF] forces withdrew, others will remain in the city until we finish the minor combing operations, then the city will be handed over to the civil council," said SDF commander Rojda Felat.

"After the end of military operations, a large part of the forces have moved out of Raqqa to other areas, including Deir Ezzor," added Mustefa Bali, spokesman for the YPG, the main component of the SDF.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is considered to be a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, the EU and NATO countries.

The US support for the YPG has led to tensions growing between Ankara and Washington.

Raqqa Civil Council