A Chinese activist who was imprisoned after speaking out about women's rights and Hong Kong's democracy movement has been released after serving three years in jail, her lawyer said on Thursday.

Su Changlan, a 47-year-old primary school teacher was first detained in southern Guangdong province on October 26, 2014, after making comments on social media in support of democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

"Su Changlan has returned home after her release," lawyer Liu Xiaoyuan said in a statement on Twitter.

Liu has previously claimed that his client was held illegally for years before she was formally convicted and sentenced in March 2017 for "inciting subversion of state power."

Her case drew international attention at a time when Beijing was ramping up its crackdown on civil society, targeting everyone from human rights lawyers to celebrity gossip bloggers.

More than 200 Chinese lawyers and activists were detained or questioned in a police sweep in 2015 that rights groups called "unprecedented".