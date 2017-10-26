WORLD
China releases activist who supported Hong Kong democracy
Su Changlan, a 47-year-old primary school teacher, served three years in prison after making comments on social media in support of democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.
Amnesty International says Su's health had deteriorated in "cramped" and "unhygienic" prison conditions. (Amnesty International)
October 26, 2017

A Chinese activist who was imprisoned after speaking out about women's rights and Hong Kong's democracy movement has been released after serving three years in jail, her lawyer said on Thursday.

Su Changlan, a 47-year-old primary school teacher was first detained in southern Guangdong province on October 26, 2014, after making comments on social media in support of democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

"Su Changlan has returned home after her release," lawyer Liu Xiaoyuan said in a statement on Twitter.

Liu has previously claimed that his client was held illegally for years before she was formally convicted and sentenced in March 2017 for "inciting subversion of state power."

Her case drew international attention at a time when Beijing was ramping up its crackdown on civil society, targeting everyone from human rights lawyers to celebrity gossip bloggers.

More than 200 Chinese lawyers and activists were detained or questioned in a police sweep in 2015 that rights groups called "unprecedented".

In a statement on Thursday, Amnesty International said that Su's health had deteriorated in "cramped" and "unhygienic" prison conditions, and she now suffers from debilitating heart, liver and gallbladder conditions.

"It's a relief that Su Changlan will not spend another night in jail, but she should never have been denied her freedom in the first place," said Roseann Rife, Amnesty International's East Asia research director.

"It is imperative that the authorities ensure that Su Changlan can receive the appropriate medical care," Rife said.

Su could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Lawyer Liu said he didn't have much information about her health problems.

"Her family members informed me and her friends today that Su was released and sent a photo of her. They didn't talk about other things," Liu said.

SOURCE:AFP
