At least 15 people including women and children were killed in air strikes on the eastern Libyan city of Derna late on Monday, a medical source and a resident said.

Derna has long been under siege by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which has occasionally carried out air strikes against the city. Military officials declined to comment on the strikes.

The attacks on Monday continued for around an hour and hit the Dahr al Hamar district in Derna's south and Al Fatayeh, a hilly area about 20 km (12 miles) from the city, a resident said.

At least 17 people were wounded, according to the medical source, who said all the victims appeared to be civilians.