WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 15 killed in Libya air strikes
The hour-long assault that hit the eastern city of Derna also wounded at least 17 people who appeared to all be civilians, a medical source said.
At least 15 killed in Libya air strikes
Derna is controlled by a coalition of Islamist militants and former rebels from Libya's 2011 uprising known as the Derna Mujahideen Shura Council (DMSC). / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 31, 2017

At least 15 people including women and children were killed in air strikes on the eastern Libyan city of Derna late on Monday, a medical source and a resident said.

Derna has long been under siege by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which has occasionally carried out air strikes against the city. Military officials declined to comment on the strikes.

The attacks on Monday continued for around an hour and hit the Dahr al Hamar district in Derna's south and Al Fatayeh, a hilly area about 20 km (12 miles) from the city, a resident said.

At least 17 people were wounded, according to the medical source, who said all the victims appeared to be civilians.

Recommended

Derna is a coastal city about 265 km (165 miles) west of the Egyptian border. It is controlled by a coalition of militants and former rebels from Libya's 2011 uprising known as the Derna Mujahideen Shura Council (DMSC).

Daesh established a foothold in Derna in late 2014, but was driven out by the DMSC the following year.

Egypt, which backs the LNA, has also carried out strikes on Derna, including in May when it said it was targeting militants linked to an attack in southern Egypt.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives