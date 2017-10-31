Scientists have called for Kyrgyzstan's only mummy to be immediately dug back up after the 1,500-year-old relic was taken from a museum and hastily reburied on the eve of a presidential election in a decision celebrated by self-professed psychics.

The female mummy was put back in the ground in mid-October in the same dusty corner of southern Kyrgyzstan where it was discovered in 1956 after a sudden ruling by a state commission.

The decision was made despite strong opposition from the only archaeologist on the commission and culture minister Tugelbai Kazakov, who played the decisive role in the call.

Kazakov said the mummy had been largely neglected by scientists and the country lacked the finances to keep it in good condition.

But some have said the timing of the reburial – on the eve of a bitterly fought presidential election – indicates the influence of superstitions that have gripped the Central Asian country's turbulent politics in the past.

The reburial decision was celebrated by self-styled psychics in the Muslim-majority state, who had warned that disaster loomed if the mummy remained vacuum-packed in a state museum.

Self-described medium Zamira Muratbekova claimed she received a message from the spiritual world commanding authorities to rebury the mummy.

"She never died," Muratbekova said.

"When they first found her she was still alive. She was like a sleeping girl."

"By reburying her we saved ourselves from bloodletting at the election," she said, adding that heeding scientists' calls to re-exhume the body would be a grave mistake.

"Before, the spirits spoke to us in terms of suggestions, but now they are giving us orders."

Origins unknown

Kadycha Tashbayeva, the country's head archaeologist who sat on the commission, indicated the decision may have been influenced by the advice of psychics.

"You would think these people are just cultists and marginals. But they talk, and then the state echoes their position," Tashbayeva said.

While Islam is the main religion in Kyrgyzstan, shamanic practices and cultural superstition also have deep roots in the former Soviet country of six million people.