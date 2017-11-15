WORLD
3 MIN READ
Senior member of US-backed SDF 'defects' to FSA rebels
SDF's spokesperson Talal Silo hands himself to Free Syrian Army near Jarablus city in northern Syria, Syrian rebels say. SDF hasn't confirmed the development.
Senior member of US-backed SDF 'defects' to FSA rebels
The development follows months of growing discontent by some Arab tribes with the SDF that is dominated by the YPG. / AP
November 15, 2017

A senior member defected to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) on Wednesday from the US-backed SDF, Syrian rebel officials said.

Rebels said Brigadier General Talal Silo handed himself in to the Free Syrian Army (FSA), an adversary of the YPG/PYD-dominated SDF, near Jarablus city, controlled by Turkey backed FSA area.

The officials gave no reason for the move by Silo, who was the SDF spokesman, but it follows months of growing discontent by some Arab tribes with the SDF.

In a Twitter post, the FSA said: “Spokesperson of Syrian Democratic Forces #SDF [PKK/PYD], Colonel Talal Silo, defects from the militia in coordination with #FSA & arrives to #Jarablus, rural Aleppo.”

Ankara considers the PYD/YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state for several decades claiming thousands of lives. 

The PKK is considered to be a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. 

"Silo was secretly coordinating with commanders from the FSA and when he entered areas under their control he then crossed into Turkish territory," said Ibrahim Al Idlibi, an FSA spokesman.

The US-led coalition said it was "aware of reports of Talal Silo's apparent departure from the SDF, but have no further details on his current status at this time."

Recommended

SDF has not commented on the development.

Tension within US-backed militants

Many local Arab tribes in areas controlled by the SDF complain they are marginalised in decision making and blame the YPG for discrimination against them, including the forced conscription of their youths. 

In 2015, global rights watchdog Amnesty International said YPG in its battles against Daesh committed "war crimes" by displacing thousands and setting entire villages on fire in Syria. 

The US State Department had also earlier said that the YPG recruits child soldiers in Syria. 

The YPG denies these allegations.

US-backed militias and the Syrian regime have been advancing in separate offensives against Daesh in eastern Syria, piling pressure on a small stretch of remaining territory the group still holds in oil-rich areas near the Iraqi border.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'