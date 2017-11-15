Four suicide bombers detonated in Nigeria's Borno state capital and killed 14 people while wounding another 29, police said Wednesday, in one of the largest such attacks in the city in years

The deafening blasts could be heard in the evening in Maiduguri, the home of the Boko Haram militants.

Police spokesman Victor Isukwu said the two male and two female bombers targeted crowded parts of Muna Gari suburb. The first explosion went off at a prayer ground, he said.

Police said the four bombers were also killed. The 29 injured were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

TRT World spoke to Sophia Adengo in Abuja for the latest.