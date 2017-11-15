WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bombers in Nigeria kill at least 14
The attack was carried out by four suicide bombers detonating their explosives in several areas. Police say at least 29 other people are injured.
Suicide bombers in Nigeria kill at least 14
In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 file photo, people stand behind burnt out cars following a suicide bomb attacked in Maiduguri, Nigeria. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 15, 2017

Four suicide bombers detonated in Nigeria's Borno state capital and killed 14 people while wounding another 29, police said Wednesday, in one of the largest such attacks in the city in years

The deafening blasts could be heard in the evening in Maiduguri, the home of the Boko Haram militants.

Police spokesman Victor Isukwu said the two male and two female bombers targeted crowded parts of Muna Gari suburb. The first explosion went off at a prayer ground, he said.

Police said the four bombers were also killed. The 29 injured were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

TRT World spoke to Sophia Adengo in Abuja for the latest.

Recommended

While Nigeria's military has made progress in combating Boko Haram's deadly insurgency, the group continues to carry out suicide attacks in Maiduguri and elsewhere. The group often uses female or child bombers, some who had been abducted.

The militant group has defied the government's claim made late last year that Boko Haram had been "crushed" after being flushed out of its strongholds. 

The insurgents continue to threaten parts of vast northern Nigeria and neighbouring countries. Millions have been displaced in the nearly decade-old insurgency and more than 20,000 killed. 

The displacement has created a vast humanitarian crisis as hunger remains widespread.

Isukwu said police teams were at the scene of Wednesday's blasts to ensure it was safe. 

"Normalcy has been restored to the community," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'