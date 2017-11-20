WORLD
Mladic is facing 11 war crime charges, but some see him as a 'hero'
Former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic will hear his verdict on charges of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity in The Hague.
Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic (L) and Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic (R) in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, April, 1995. / Reuters
November 20, 2017

Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic, once Europe's most-wanted man, is now awaiting a verdict for alleged genocide and crimes against humanity.

On Wednesday, UN war crimes judges will hand down a verdict. 

He is accused of ordering the killing of 8,000 unarmed Muslim men and boys after the capture of the town of Srebrenica, and of raining artillery on civilians during the siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo.

But while some consider Mladic a brutal war criminal, others see him as a hero.

From Belgrade, TRT World'sSoraya Lennie found out why.

SOURCE:TRT World
