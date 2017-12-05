Myanmar's security forces may be guilty of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, the United Nations' top human rights official said on Tuesday.

He added that more Rohingya were fleeing despite an agreement between Myanmar and Bangladesh to send them home.

Zeid Raad al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that none of the 626,000 Rohingya who have fled violence since August should be repatriated to Myanmar unless there was robust monitoring on the ground.

Myanmar's ambassador Htin Lynn said that his government was working with Bangladesh to ensure returns of the displaced in about two months and "there will be no camps."

Zeid, who has described the campaign in the past as a "textbook case of ethnic cleansing", was addressing a special session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva called by Bangladesh.

He described "concordant reports of acts of appalling barbarity committed against the Rohingya, including deliberately burning people to death inside their homes, murders of children and adults; indiscriminate shooting of fleeing civilians; widespread rapes of women and girls, and the burning and destruction of houses, schools, markets and mosques."

"Can anyone – can anyone – rule out that elements of genocide may be present?" he told the 47-member state forum.

New mechanism