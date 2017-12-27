WORLD
Turkish Prime Minister, Saudi King discuss Jerusalem and bilateral ties
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and spoke about the Palestinian struggle and its perception in Muslim countries.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud meets with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 27, 2017. / Reuters
December 27, 2017

Saudi King Salman and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Wednesday discussed boosting ties and the status of Jerusalem, in a first high-level meeting since the US controversially recognised the city as Israel's capital.

Firm US ally Riyadh and NATO member Ankara have both slammed President Donald Trump's December 6 decision to upend decades of careful policy by Washington.

But the Saudis only sent a low-level representative to a conference of Muslim nations on the issue hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Saudi SPA agency said King Salman received Prime Minister Yildirim in Riyadh and discussed "means of boosting bilateral ties and developments in the region," without providing details.

Yildirim's office in Ankara said the status of Jerusalem and supporting the Palestinians were discussed at the meeting.

"The importance of the status of Jerusalem was emphasised and that the whole Islamic world should act with unity to protect the rights of our Palestinian brothers," the office said, citing Yildirim.

Bilateral relations and deep-rooted historical and religious ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia were also discussed during the meeting.

Yildirim is also scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit in Riyadh.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
