As the conflict in South Sudan enters its fifth year, half of the country's 12 million-strong population needs aid to cope with the effects of war, hunger and economic decline.

The conflict, which erupted two years after the country won independence from Sudan, was sparked by a feud between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar.

Fighting has raged mostly along ethnic lines.

"I was here in 1993 and there was a famine but this one is now bad — we can't cultivate because of the Nile floods and because of the war in the country," said Lony Toang, a resident of Jiech.