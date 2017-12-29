WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Sudanese struggle to cope with famine
Over 1.2 million people in war-torn South Sudan are one step away from famine and in early 2018 half the country's population will be reliant on emergency food aid, the UN humanitarian chief says.
South Sudanese struggle to cope with famine
People register with the World Food Programme (WFP) for food distribution in Old Fangak in Jonglei state, one of the areas in South Sudan badly affected by food insecurity. June 17, 2017. / AP Archive
December 29, 2017

As the conflict in South Sudan enters its fifth year, half of the country's 12 million-strong population needs aid to cope with the effects of war, hunger and economic decline.

The conflict, which erupted two years after the country won independence from Sudan, was sparked by a feud between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar.

Fighting has raged mostly along ethnic lines.

"I was here in 1993 and there was a famine but this one is now bad — we can't cultivate because of the Nile floods and because of the war in the country," said Lony Toang, a resident of Jiech.

Recommended

Over 1.2 million people in war-torn South Sudan are one step away from famine — twice as many as at the same time last year. And in early 2018, half the country's population will be reliant on emergency food aid, the UN humanitarian chief said early this month.

Rival forces are accused of using food as a weapon of war, a claim rejected by the South Sudan army.

TRT World'sMmalegabe Motsepe reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests