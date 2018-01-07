WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli PM backs US plan for UNRWA fund cuts
US President Trump threatened to cut aid to Palestinians, including UNRWA, in response to fury over Jerusalem. The US is the largest donor to UNRWA and ending its aid could have a particularly damaging effect in Gaza.
Israeli PM backs US plan for UNRWA fund cuts
This January 31, 2014 file photo released by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) shows residents of the besieged Palestinian camp of Yarmouk queuing to receive food supplies in Damascus, Syria. / AP
January 7, 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated support for US plans to cut funds for UN refugees agency UNRWA.

"I fully agree with President Trump's strong criticism of UNRWA,” Netanyahu said at his weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“UNRWA is an organisation that perpetuates the problem of the Palestinian refugees,” he said. “It also perpetuates the narrative of the so-called right of return with the aim of eliminating the State of Israel, and therefore UNRWA must pass away.”

UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunness said it had not been informed of any changes to US funding at this time and responded to Netanyahu by saying that only the UN General Assembly could alter their mandate.

"What perpetuates the refugee crisis is the failure of the parties to deal with the issue. This needs to be resolved by the parties to the conflict in the context of peace talks," he said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid to the Palestinians, including to UNRWA, in response to Palestinian fury over his decision last month to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Recommended

Israeli media said Saturday that Netanyahu "supports a gradual reduction of funding to UNRWA."

According to UNRWA website, the US is the largest donor to the agency as it annually provides about $370 million out of a total of around $874 million of funds the agency receives.

UNRWA provides services to 5.3 million Palestinian refugees in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

By the end of 2014, the number of Palestinian refugees hit 5.9 million, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), of which about 5.3 million are registered among UNRWA’s lists.

Observers say that UNRWA’s funding cuts may provoke tensions with Israel, as the body is one of the main channels for delivering aid to the Gaza Strip. Critics have warned that thousands of children could turn to Hamas schools, for example, if UNRWA schools are forced to close.

SOURCE:AA, AP
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall