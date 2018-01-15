NOTE: This story doesn’t have a byline of the reporter because the person could be at risk while working in Honduras if identified.

On November 26, 2017 Hondurans went to the polls to elect their president. Incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez, candidate of the right-wing National Party, stood against former broadcaster Salvador Nasralla, candidate of the centre-left Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship.

Twenty-four hours after the polls closed, with 57 percent of ballots counted, Nasralla held a commanding five-point lead. “The technical experts here say it’s irreversible,” one of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s magistrates told Reuters.

Then the machinations began. Orders came for counting to cease. David Matamoros, head of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, reported a mysterious computer glitch via Twitter. The count slowed dramatically, and the results dribbled out. Nothing was announced for hours.

When the counting recommenced, Nasralla’s lead over Hernandez started to narrow. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal eventually declared Hernandez the winner by a margin of 1.5 percentage points.

There’s considerable evidence of foul play. The day before the election, The Economist magazine published a leaked tape of a government official coaching voting centre workers to commit fraud. The Organization of American States called for a new election, arguing that the vote was so riddled with irregularities that it was “impossible” to determine the winner.

Throughout Honduras, the announcement that Hernández had overtaken Nasralla was met with disbelief. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets.

“People started to protest immediately,” says Damale Zelaya, 32, from the Santa Lucia municipality. “We went to public squares, we blocked streets, and we protested from our neighbourhoods.”

“Throughout December the country was convulsed by occupations,” says Santis David Martinez, 24, from the town of Tela on Honduras’ north Caribbean coast. “There were over one hundred road blocks throughout the country. They are a way we have to apply pressure so that the will of the people is respected.”

Then the repression came. The government imposed a curfew from 6pm to 6am, and suspended constitutional rights.

“At one of the road blocks I attended, a guy was shot by the army. The bullet struck his arm and part of his chest,” says Santis David Martinez, who claims security forces regularly use live ammunition to disperse protesters.

“The military-police are following protesters. They follow them back to their neighbourhoods in Tegucigalpa,” says Damale Zelaya. “They followed my cousin back home and threw tear gas canister inside her house.”

Videos of security forces deploying tear gas in people’s homes are widespread. Towards the end of December, Genesis Yaneth Alvarez, a three-month-old baby, died of asphyxiation after the house she was staying in was gassed.

Over 30 people have been killed since the November 26 election, according to the human rights group COFADEH.

“Political assassination has been systematic”, says Bertha Oliva, COFADEH’s founder. “We’ve not only seen people physically eliminated, but also death threats, and torture.”

COFADEH says that state security forces are responsible for two-thirds of the deaths, but that death squads are also active.

Santis David Martinez alleges that on New Year's Eve, “One of the kids who participated in the highway occupations in the village of San Juan Pueblo was shot by unknown men on motorbikes.”

The quiet American

A 2010 State Department cable describes Juan Orlando Hernandez as someone who has “consistently supported US interests.” The US considers Hernandez a major ally in the War on Drugs (though he and his inner circle are alleged to have taken payments for drug trafficking) and on repatriating Hondurans from the US. And at a time of when the Trump administration finds itself isolated, Hernandez provides much-needed diplomatic support.

In December, when most of the world backed a UN General Assembly resolution calling for the US to drop its recognition of Jerusalem, only seven countries joined the US and Israel in voting against the resolution. Honduras was one of them. President Trump, usually so raucous, has made no public comment about the Honduran political crisis.

Neither has the State Department condemned the human rights abuses perpetrated by state security forces since the election. The silence is telling. On December 3, in the face of international opinion, Heide Fulton, the top US official in Honduras, congratulated the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on an “orderly count” of votes. On December 22 the State Department released a short press release congratulating Hernandez on his victory.

The timing was adroit; there’s no time quite like Christmas to bury bad news. But US complicity goes deeper. Units of the Honduran military and police receive training from the FBI, US marines, and US Special Forces. In 2015, for instance, the Honduran National Police received courses in “Advanced Close Quarter Combat,” while military units received training on “Special Forces Advanced Military Operations in Urban Terrain.”

On November 28, just two days after the election, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson certified that Honduras had made enough progress in combating corruption and upholding human rights to receive its next tranche of security aid. Honduras received over $17 million for financing their military and police from the US in 2017, and $114 million since 2009. And then there’s the weapons. US arms companies export munitions, guns, teargas and bombs to Honduras.

“The amount of firearms exported to Honduras has grown in recent years, from less than $100,000 in 2004 and 2005 to over $3 million in 2015 and 2016”, says the independent researcher John Lindsay-Poland, citing data from the US Census Bureau.