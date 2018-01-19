The heat wasn't a factor for Rafael Nadal this time against Damir Dzumhur, despite the searing temperature causing trouble for players earlier Friday at the Australian Open.

Nadal reached the fourth round in Australia for the 11th time with the 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 win, and leveled his career head-to-head record with Dzumhur.

The 16-time major winner lost their only previous meeting when he had to retire because of heat-related issues in the third set at Miami in 2016, giving Dzumhur the win that day.

It was also a change of scenery for Nadal, who was playing on Margaret Court Arena — the No. 2 venue at Melbourne Park — while local hope Nick Kyrgios played Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a night match at Rod Laver Arena.

The youngest player in the tournament and the oldest player in the men's draw went out earlier on Day 5.

Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina ended 15-year-old Marta Kostyuk's run with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, then met her fellow Ukrainian at the net for a warm embrace and some words of encouragement.

"She's a great fighter," Svitolina, one of five women in contention for the No. 1 ranking, said of her fellow Ukrainian. "We're going to hear a lot more about her."

Andreas Seppi withstood 52 aces from 38-year-old Ivo Karlovic for a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (5), 9-7 win in 3 hours and 51 minutes in an afternoon match.

Players were bothered and spectators clamored for shade and mist-spraying fans in searing heat earlier Friday, and organizers were on the verge of enforcing the tournament's extreme heat policy before temperatures dropped significantly after peaking around 2 p.m. local time.

Play can be suspended at the Australian Open if the temperature 40 Celsius (104F) and a combination of factors, including temperature, humidity and breeze, reaches an unbearable limit.

Alize Cornet, who needed a medical timeout and a doctor to take her blood pressure as she struggled with heat stress in her 7-5, 6-4 third-round loss to Elise Mertens, was among those suggesting the extreme heat policy needs reviewing.

"I started to feel dizzy. ... I was feeling super, super hot. I kind of felt that I could faint at any moment," she said, adding that while precautions were taken by tournament officials, "playing in this condition is of course very dangerous for the health of the player.