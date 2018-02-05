The lawyer for Samsung Group heir Jay Y Lee said on Monday his client plans to appeal to the Supreme Court after he was found guilty of some charges by an appeals court, even though his sentence was suspended and he was able to walk free.

The appeals court on Monday suspended the jail term after a year's detention amid a corruption scandal that brought down the former president.

Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, was convicted of bribery in connection with a corruption scandal.

The 49-year-old was given five years in prison when his original trial concluded in August, making him the first Samsung chief to serve prison time, even though his father was twice convicted of criminal offences and his grandfather was earlier embroiled in scandal.

He had been convicted of a range of offences, including bribery, embezzlement, money laundering and perjury of parliament.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim reports from Seoul.