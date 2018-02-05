South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) will hold an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss President Jacob Zuma's future as head of state after overnight talks with the scandal-plagued 75-year-old leader failed to secure his departure.

Zuma, in power since 2009, has faced growing pressure to resign as president since he was replaced as leader of the ANC in December by Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's deputy president.

ANC officials said the party had summoned its National Working Committee (NWC) to meet at 1200 GMT at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in downtown Johannesburg.

The NWC would have to call a meeting of the National Executive Committee, its top decision-making body, if the party wanted to vote on ousting the president.

Crowds gather

Huge crowds comprising Zuma supporters and opposition groups gathered outside the ANC headquarters in Johannesberg amid heavy police presence.

Videos posted on social media showed minor scuffles.

Local broadcaster Eye Witness News reported via Twitter that that a supporter of the opposition Black Land First party was beaten and chased.

Zuma, whose presidency has been tainted by corruption scandals and economic decline, has been deserted by prominent allies since Ramaphosa became leader of the only party to govern South Africa since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

The ANC's top six most powerful officials met Zuma late on Sunday at his official residence in Pretoria but there was no announcement of the outcome.

In a sign of Zuma digging in, a group of supporters called Black First Land First said they would march to Luthuli House on Monday.

In response, a pro-Ramaphosa faction of the ANC said it would "defend" the building, raising the prospect of clashes between different camps of the ANC.