Former Ireland midfielder Miller dies aged 36
Liam Miller, former Ireland international and A-League player, died of pancreatic cancer. He was 36.
Irish football team players Liam Miller, centre, Alan Lee, left, and John O'Shea warm up during a training session at the Tsirion stadium, in Limassol, Cyprus, October 6, 2006. (File photo) / AP
February 10, 2018

Former Ireland international and A-League player Liam Miller has died, said Football Federation Australia. 

Miller, who won 21 caps for Ireland between 2004 and 2009, started his career at Celtic in Scotland before moving to Manchester United.

British media reports said Miller died of pancreatic cancer, although it did not say where. He was 36.

"Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder LiamMiller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time," Celtic said on Twitter.

A-League chief Greg O'Rourke said, "There has been an outpouring of emotion and respect from clubs, players, and fans following the tragic loss of Liam Miller.

"That underlines the esteem in which Liam was and will always be held."

Miller represented three clubs in Australia's A-League toward the end of his professional career. The former Celtic, Manchester United and Leeds United midfielder played for Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City between 2011 and 2014.

He won the A-League title with Brisbane in 2014, and was a member of the Perth Glory side that was beaten by the Roar in the grand final in 2012.

O'Rourke said there would be a moment of silence before Saturday night's A-League match between Melbourne City and Sydney FC, while Brisbane Roar's W-League lineup would wear black armbands on Sunday.

Miller ended his career in the United States in 2016, having also played for Sunderland in the Premier League and Hibernian in Scotland.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
