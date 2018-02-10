Former Ireland international and A-League player Liam Miller has died, said Football Federation Australia.

Miller, who won 21 caps for Ireland between 2004 and 2009, started his career at Celtic in Scotland before moving to Manchester United.

British media reports said Miller died of pancreatic cancer, although it did not say where. He was 36.

"Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder LiamMiller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time," Celtic said on Twitter.

A-League chief Greg O'Rourke said, "There has been an outpouring of emotion and respect from clubs, players, and fans following the tragic loss of Liam Miller.