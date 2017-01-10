When are they shutting it down?

On Wednesday, the northern Norwegian city of Bodoe will shut down its FM radio network. By the end of the year all national FM radio broadcasts will be shut in favor of DAB.

Norway will be the first country in the world to shut down FM radio after it was launched in the United States in 1945.

The government decided on the switch-off in 2011.

What are the obstacles?

Sixty-six percent of Norwegians oppose switching off FM. Just 17 percent are in favour, a poll published by the daily newspaper Dagbladet found.

About 2 million cars in Norway are not equipped with DAB receivers, which Ole Joergen Torvmark, head of Digital Radio Norway believes, is the biggest challenge.

A good digital adapter for an FM car radio costs about 1500 Kroners (175 USD).