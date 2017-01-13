WORLD
2 MIN READ
Will Trump move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem?
The President-elect's plan to relocate the embassy has created a controversy as critics say it could embolden Israel to claim all of Jerusalem as its own city.
Will Trump move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem?
The international community, including the US, regard East Jerusalem as an occupied territory. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 13, 2017

US President-elect Donald Trump is making plans to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The move has created a controversy as critics have said it could embolden Israel to claim all of Jerusalem as its own city.

The international community, including the US, regard East Jerusalem as an occupied territory. The Palestinians have warned of revoking its recognition of Israel as a state, if the embassy is relocated.

Recommended

Trump's has named David Friedman for the position of ambassador to Israel. Friedman not only supports the relocation but he is also an advocate for Israeli settlements. He has, thus, been accused of being anti-Palestinian.

Ahmed Al-Burai, a lecturer at Istanbul Aydin University, says Trumps' decision to move the embassy may trigger violent protests.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla