At least 26 people have drowned after a boat capsized in the Ganges river in India's eastern state of Bihar on Saturday, a government official said.

The incident took place in the evening, when people were ferrying back after watching kite-flying celebrations to mark a harvest festival.

Rescue workers were working round the clock looking for survivors, Anirudh Kumar, joint secretary of the state disaster management authority said.

"Workers pulled out 22 bodies in the night and this (Sunday) morning four more bodies were recovered," he said.

The boat was carrying 50 people, more than its capacity of 30, and it capsized not far from the shore in the state capital Patna, State Disaster Management Minister Chandrashekhar said.