China's ruling Communist Party on Sunday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to stay in office indefinitely, with a proposal to remove a constitutional clause limiting presidential service to just two terms in office.

Xi, 64, is currently required by the country's constitution to step down as president after two five-year terms.

Nearing the end of his first term, he will be formally elected to a second at the annual meeting of China's parliament opening on March 5.

TRT World spoke to journalist Joel Flynn in Hong Kong for the latest.

There is no limit on his tenure as the party and military chief, though a maximum 10-year term is the norm.

He began his second term as head of the party and military in October at the end of a once-every-five-years party congress.

The announcement, carried by state news agency Xinhua, gave few details. It said the proposal had been made by the party's Central Committee, the largest of its elite ruling bodies. The proposal also covers the vice president position.

"The Communist Party of China Central Committee proposed to remove the expression that the President and Vice-President of the People's Republic of China 'shall serve no more than two consecutive terms' from the country's Constitution," Xinhua said.