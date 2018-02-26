South African state prosecutors on Monday said they would release their decision next month on whether or not to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma for corruption.

Zuma faces the risk of jail over 18 criminal charges linked to 783 payments totalling 4 million rands ($345,000) that he allegedly received in connection with arms deals before he became president.

"A decision has been made," but the announcement will be pronounced after 14 days, Luvuyo Mfaku, spokesman for the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA).

After the two weeks, "the national director will inform the former president in writing and the parties that are involved" before going public, he said.

In 2005

The charges were first brought against Zuma in 2005 but dropped by prosecutors in 2009 – clearing the way for him to become president – before their reinstatement two years ago.