A former stylist for American Idol host Ryan Seacrest on Monday accused him of sexual misconduct, although Seacrest denied the accusations last November.

Suzie Hardy told Hollywood publication Variety that Seacrest sexually harassed her for six years, starting in 2007, when she became his personal stylist at E! News.

Seacrest, who is also co-host of ABCtelevision's daytime talk show Live with Kelly & Ryan and producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, made public the woman's accusations last November, when he also issued a denial.

E!, a unit of Comcast Corp, conducted an internal inquiry into her accusations but said in January that it had found insufficient evidence to support her claims.

Seacrest's lawyer Andrew Baum said on Monday that Variety's decision to run Hardy's #MeToo story was upsetting.

Baum said in a statement that Hardy had previously asked for money to stay silent. "They (Variety) were told that the accuser threatened to make those false claims against him unless he paid her $15 million," he said.

"At that time, the claimant threatened to issue a demonstrably false press statement unless she was paid. Instead, my client proactively and publicly denied the claims and agreed to fully cooperate with E!’s investigation about the matter."