WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria's Jinderes reduced to rubble after YPG pushed out
Once a bustling town, fighting has damaged villages and infrastructure while the retreating militants have planted mines in the neighbourhoods.
Syria's Jinderes reduced to rubble after YPG pushed out
When the fighting intensified most of Jinderes' residents fled. A few had no choice but to stay on. / TRTWorld
March 14, 2018

Last week, the Turkish military along with the fighters of Free Syrian Army (FSA), cleared the YPG/PKK militants from one of the largest towns in the northern Syrian region of Afrin.

A once-bustling town, the fighting reduced Jinderes to rubble. 

Most of its residents fled as fighting intensified but a few had no choice but to stay on. 

Fatma Bastas is one of them. Her daughter got caught up in the fighting.  Her body still lies under the rubble.

"If you didn't have a son, the YPG would come for your daughters. My daughter was a widow. She had been surviving by begging. The YPG demanded she go with them. She refused," Bastas said.

Recommended

YPG militants littered the town with mines just before they fled. 

Turkish military is using metal detectors and sniffer dogs to check out every bit of the town. 

TRT World was the first international news channel allowed to enter Jinderes since the militants were pushed out.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury visited the site.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report