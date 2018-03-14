Last week, the Turkish military along with the fighters of Free Syrian Army (FSA), cleared the YPG/PKK militants from one of the largest towns in the northern Syrian region of Afrin.

A once-bustling town, the fighting reduced Jinderes to rubble.

Most of its residents fled as fighting intensified but a few had no choice but to stay on.

Fatma Bastas is one of them. Her daughter got caught up in the fighting. Her body still lies under the rubble.

"If you didn't have a son, the YPG would come for your daughters. My daughter was a widow. She had been surviving by begging. The YPG demanded she go with them. She refused," Bastas said.