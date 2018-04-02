The protests in the heart of Israel on Sunday came after Israeli forces’ violence against Palestinian civilians during the ‘March of Return’ in Gaza on Friday, where around 30,000 Palestinians marched to demand their right to return to their ancestral homes in historical Palestine.

Nearly 1,500 people were injured by Israeli gunfire during the protests in Gaza. The number of those killed rose to 18 as of Monday.

More than 250 Israelis, mostly left-wing, called for an end to the occupation in Palestine and the decade-long siege in Gaza.