By this time next year the United Kingdom will have formally left the European Union. It has now entered a twenty-one-month transition period, before the final arrangements begin.

The negotiations between London and Brussels have reached a crisis point on many vital issues for the United Kingdom, whose government appears dazed and out of its depth in what are complex and often conflictual negotiations about this "divorce".

Trade

For a nation with a historical obsession, for which amassing wealth and opening up markets (often by force) remains paramount, the fact that no clear trade deal is yet in the offing because of poor vision and planning on the British government’s side is highly-unsettling.

This has led to dire predictions about the health of Britain’s future economy from its top bankers and businessmen and in the process made the pound sterling a far more volatile currency than it had been prior to the referendum.

It has even made for a stampede of corporations out of London as a global financial centre.

Northern Ireland

In December 2017, the discussions about the Northern Irish border ended in chaos.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had promised to ensure that "no new barriers are created within our common domestic market".

However, the Northern Irish allies that she chose to get in bed with in order to stay in power - the DUP - have an insular (some would say extremist) view of the outside world, and continue their shrill call for a "hard Brexit".

This is ironic, seeing that May herself has had to soften her Brexit rhetoric considerably, as even Leave voters now realise the scale of the catastrophe it will cause for Britain.

The public is increasingly aware that taking Britain out of the Single Market and the Customs Union will cost nearly $55 billion, and will affect every aspect of life - most ominously, the already struggling National Health Service.

Can Brexit be stopped

There have been calls by several politicians to have a second EU Referendum.

Last week, Labour’s Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, Owen Smith, said his party could only "serve democracy" by recommending another referendum poll on the Brexit deal.

Smith was a challenger to the Labour Party’s present leader, Jeremy Corbyn, for the leadership in 2016.

He was brought on to the parliamentary front-bench after last year’s general election.

However, Jeremy Corbyn saw fit to fire Owen Smith after he called for a second EU Referendum, even though Smith’s view represents is well represented amongst Labour ranks.

Many feel uneasy that Corbyn failed to take any meaningful stand on Brexit, to what was, in the final count, a Conservative party cock-up.