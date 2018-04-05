Star India bagged the global television and digital rights for cricket in India for the next five years on Thursday with a $945-million bid to complete their stranglehold on the coverage of the game in its commercial home.

"Star India bags BCCI India International and Domestic media rights for INR 6138.1 crore for the next five years," the Indian cricket board (BCCI) tweeted at the end of the three-day e-bidding, a first in cricket.

The highest bid fell short of the billion-dollar mark but means the broadcasters will pay $9.24 million for every international match in the 2018-2023 period.