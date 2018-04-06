Ex-spy Sergei Skripal is improving rapidly and is no longer in critical condition, a British health official said on Friday, a month after he and his daughter were poisoned with a rare nerve agent that triggered a diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, and were taken to a hospital, where for weeks they lay unconscious in critical condition. British authorities blame Russia for what they say was a military-grade Soviet-made nerve agent poisoning. Russia denies responsibility for the attack.

Dr Christine Blanshard, the medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement that 66-year-old Sergei Skripal "is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition."

Yulia Skripal, 33, regained consciousness last week and is now in stable condition, Blanshard said.

Russian state television on Thursday played a recording of what they said was a phone call from Yulia to her cousin Viktoria Skripal in Russia. In it, Yulia said she would be discharged from the hospital soon.

Speculation

Blanshard said on Friday that Yulia Skripal could "look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital," but called any speculation about her release date "just that — speculation."

The poisoning has chilled relations between Russia and the West, producing a wave of diplomatic expulsions unseen even at the height of the Cold War.

Britain, along with the United States and at least two dozen other UK allies have expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats. Russia has ordered the same number of their envoys out in retaliation.

On Thursday, Russia called a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the Skripal poisonings. The Russian ambassador to the UN warned Britain that it was "playing with fire" and claimed that Russia was the victim of a hasty, sloppy and ill-intentioned defamation campaign by London and its allies.

In the recording released by Russian state Rossiya TV on Thursday, Yulia Skripal allegedly said she and her father were both recovering and that her father's health was not irreparably damaged.