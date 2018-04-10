In pictures: A look at the journey of the civil rights movement in the US
In pictures: A look at the journey of the civil rights movement in the USUS civil rights leaders have said they are fearful President Donald Trump could reverse progress made on civil rights in the United States since Martin Luther King Jr's assassination 50 years ago.
Picture illustrates a segregated water fountain that forced black Americans to drink from a different fountain from those used by US public officers. / Getty Images
April 10, 2018

Relatives of Martin Luther King Jr lead a march through downtown Atlanta on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of their father's hometown funeral procession.

More than 1,000 people joined the Reverend Bernice King and her brother, Martin Luther King III, as they locked arms on Monday for a march from Ebenezer Baptist Church to the grounds of the Georgia state Capitol.

But US civil rights leaders say they are fearful President Donald Trump could reverse progress made on civil rights in the United States since King's death.

The racism that King's leadership helped subdue has returned, said E Lynn Brown, a former associate of King's who is bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church near Memphis, Tennessee, pointing to a resurgence of white supremacists since Trump launched his campaign for president.

Here is a look at the journey of the civil rights movement in the United States over the course of more than half a century.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
