Syrian media said international chemical weapons inspectors on Tuesday entered the town of Douma, where an alleged poison gas attack was carried out earlier this month, but a Syrian diplomat said later that a UN security team only visited the Damascus suburb.

Earlier state media had reported that the fact-finding team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) entered Douma town in eastern Ghouta area in Damascus countryside on Tuesday.

The reported attack that the inspectors are investigating led to Western air strikes against the Syrian regime over the weekend.

Syria's UN ambassador, Bashar Jaafari, told the Security Council that the UN team went to Douma to decide whether investigators from the international chemical weapons watchdog could safely visit the site. If the team decided "the situation is sound," the fact-finding mission from the OPCW would start work there on Wednesday, Jaafari said

The security team's entry into Douma came 10 days after the alleged attack, raising concerns that any evidence the inspectors find could be useless.

On Monday, OPCW Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu said Syrian and Russian authorities had blocked its inspectors from going to Douma and instead offered them, 22 people, to interview as witnesses. The team arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Saturday.

Journalists in Damascus were prevented by regime minders from contacting the OPCW inspectors, and The Hague-based organisation refused to comment on "operational details regarding the Douma deployment."

Without restrictions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was the "obligation of the Syrian government to provide all the conditions for (OPCW inspectors) to work without any restrictions."

British Prime Minister Theresa May accused the Syrian regime and its ally Russia of trying to cover up evidence and obstruct the investigation.

The OPCW is investigating reports that regime forces gassed sites in Douma on April 7, when the town was still held by rebels and home to tens of thousands of people – residents and others who were displaced by fighting elsewhere.

Syrian activists said more than 40 people were killed in the alleged attack.