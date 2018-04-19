WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nepal opens first trekking trail for the disabled
Although Nepal hasn't got enough infrastructure for the disabled, many say the new trail is a good start.
Nepal opens first trekking trail for the disabled
Nepal Tourism Board says the trail is safe for wheelchair users, senior citizens, and slow walkers. / TRTWorld
April 19, 2018

Nepal has opened its first trekking trail for people with physical disabilities. Though the country still hasn't got enough infrastructure for the disabled, many say the new trail is a good start. 

An earthquake caused a widespread destruction in the country on April 25 2015 - toppling buildings in capital Kathmandu and flattening mud-and-brick homes in remote villages and killing about 8,800 people.

Residential and government buildings, heritage sites, schools and health posts were left in ruins, rural roads bridges, water supply systems were snapped, agricultural land, trekking routes and hydropower plants were devastated.

Recommended

The Annapurna and the Everest region receive more than 140,000 hikers, or 70 percent of all climbers and trekkers who visit Nepal each year. Tourism, accounts for 9 percent of the country's economy.

Rajneesh Bhandari reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
