Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan, appointed this month after 10 years as president, called for immediate dialogue on Saturday with opposition protesters who accuse him of clinging to power and demand he step down.

Sarksyan's call coincided with a ninth consecutive day of rallies by tens of thousands of opposition supporters demonstrating against his appointment.

"I'm deeply concerned by political developments in the country and call on MP Nikol Pashinyan to start a political dialogue in order to avoid irreversible losses," Sarksyan said in a statement. "It should be done immediately."

Pashinyan, an opposition MP and the leader of the protests, said it was "too late to talk to the government."

"I'm calling on Serzh Sarksyan to accept our demand," he told journalists. "We are only ready to discuss the conditions of his departure."

Parliament voted on Tuesday to allow Sarksyan, who served as president of the small ex-Soviet republic from 2008 until this month, to become premier, in a job switch his opponents say show he wants to continue to wield power.

Under a revised constitution approved by a referendum in 2015, the prime minister now has the most power in Armenia, while the presidency has become largely ceremonial.