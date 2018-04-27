The French military has stepped up coordination with the PKK's Syrian affiliate YPG in the northern parts of the country held by the terrorist group, local sources told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

It has conducted an armed campaign against Turkey since 1984, and it is responsible for some 40,000 people killed in the clashes.

The US founded the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in 2015, a brand name mainly formed by YPG members, and continuously provided the group and its affiliates with arms, calling it an ally in the fight against Daesh.

After US President Donald Trump's call for the withdrawal of American troops late last month, leaders of the YPG met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

French media outlets later reported that France had promised to send troops to Syria’s northern Manbij region with the aim of supporting the SDF.

In previous statements, Macron had voiced hope that “dialogue” might be established between the SDF and Turkey “with the help of France and the international community.”

In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said, “If the remark [by the French presidency] that ‘We can mediate between Turkey and the SDF’ is true, it far exceeds the capacity of the person who said it.”

Entrance from Iraqi border

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency from local sources, French Special Forces arrived at a US base in the YPG-held town of Rmelan – located in Al Hasakah province – late on Thursday.

According to the same sources, French military personnel frequently enter and exit Syria through neighbouring Iraq.