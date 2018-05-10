Four more cases of Ebola have been detected in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, doctors said on Thursday, two days after DRC reported a fresh outbreak of the disease.

Of the four affected people, two are caregivers at the hospital in Bikoro where the Ebola outbreak has been concentrated, the hospital's chief surgeon Serge Ngalebato said.

The latest Ebola outbreak in the region northeast of Kinshasa near the border with the Republic of Congo has so far killed 17 people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has made $1 million available to stop the virus from spreading to other provinces and countries, a representative of the UN's humanitarian affairs agency OCHA told reporters.

Ninth known outbreak since 1976