Daesh claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing of a police headquarters in Indonesia's second city Surabaya on Monday, according to the SITE monitoring group.

A family of five, including a child, carried out the suicide bombing which wounded 10 people, police said, a day after a deadly wave of attacks on churches in the same city staged by another family also claimed by Daesh.

"A martyrdom-seeking operation with an explosive-laden motorcycle hit the gate of an Indonesian police headquarters in the city of Surabaya in East Java province in Indonesia," Daesh's official Amaq news agency reported, according to SITE.

On Sunday, a family killed 13 people in suicide attacks on three churches in Surabaya.

The Monday's blast occurred at 8:50 am (0150 GMT), East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told a briefing.

Citing CCTV footage from the scene, Mangera said a man and a woman on the bike stopped at the security checkpoint.

"That's where the explosion happened," he added.

"Two people were riding (on the motorcycle) and a woman was sitting at the back."

Mangera said civilians and police were victims of the attack but didn't immediately announce a death or injury toll.

TRT World spoke to Erin Cook in Jakarta for more details.

President condemns "act of cowards"

President Joko Widodo decried the the series of suicide attacks in Surabaya as the "act of cowards", pledging to push through a new anti-terrorism bill to combat networks of militants in the country.