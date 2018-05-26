A nationwide strike by thousands of truckers brought much of Latin America's largest nation to a halt on Friday.

This prompted Brazilian President Michel Temer to authorise the military to use force in removing drivers and their parked vehicles from highways and other roads.

Truckers angry over rising diesel prices began the strike on Monday and continued it on Friday despite an announced deal between the government and transportation unions late Thursday.

TRT World's Micael Fox reports from Brazil.

Temer, a lame duck leader who is deeply unpopular, said in a national address on Friday that a "radical faction" of holdout truckers was keeping the country from getting back to business. He said the armed forces were being activated, though he did not provide specifics.

"We will not allow hospitals to go without supplies to save lives," Temer said. "We will not allow children to be impacted by the closing of schools."

Protest peacefully

Hours later, the Brazilian Association of Truckers, one of the largest unions that had walked away from talks with the government on Thursday, called on its members to remove their trucks from roadways but "continue to protest peacefully."

The association blamed the government for taking so long to respond to trucker complaints that go back to last year.

"It's regrettable that even after so many delays, the president prefers to threaten truckers with the use of force rather than respond to their needs," said the statement.

It was unclear whether truckers would start getting off the roads or whether authorities would take action against them, as any showdown could be violent and the removal of thousands of 18-wheelers would be a logistical nightmare.

Still, the five day strike appeared to dare authorities to respond thanks to road blockages and a domino effect of paralysis that occurred after the transportation of fuel, food and other goods was stopped.

Closures

Thousands of public schools announced closures on Friday, as teachers and other staff could not get to work. Store managers complained of shortages of several foods, and several airports said they had run out of fuel.

The international airport in the capital of Brasilia announced that nine flights were canceled, including an American Airlines flight from Miami.