Israel turned its diplomatic attention to the Golan Heights, following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the opening of a new US embassy there in May.

Last week, Israeli Minister of Intelligence Yisrael Katz said the endorsement of Israel's 51-year occupation of the Golan Heights tops the agenda of current Israel-America bilateral relations.

Since the creation of Israel 70 years ago, Israel and Syria have fought in three wars, two of them were on the strategic plateau which sits between Syria and Israel.

In 1967, Israel fought the Six-Day War with the armies of neighbouring Egypt, Syria and Jordan and the outcome of it changed the map of the Middle East for the foreseeable future.

Israel captured the Golan Heights during the war and has occupied two-thirds of the strategically important territory since then. The move has never been recognised by the international community.

What is the strategic importance of Golan Heights?

The topography provides a natural buffer against any military thrust from Syria. The Golan is more than 1,000 feet above sea level and Israel’s highest mountain, Mt Hermon, is located to the north of it. Damascus is clearly visible from the top.

Israel also says it is necessary to keep the Golan Heights under control to protect from any threat from Iran-backed forces, particularly Hezbollah and Shia militias who have consolidated their presence on and around the Golan Heights since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Additionally, the area provides one-third of Israel's entire water supply from the Sea of Galilee and the Jordan River. The land is also fertile, with the volcanic soil creating a rich resource for agriculture and stockbreeding.

Which conflicts have revolved around the Golan?

Ever since Israel took control of the Golan Heights in 1967, the conflict between Syria and Israel has never ended.

In 1973, Egypt and Syria decided to launch an attack during the Yom Kippur religious holiday to regain the territory which was lost to Israel in 1967. As the Yom Kippur War continued, units from the Iraqi, Saudi and Jordanian armies joined the fight on the Syrian front against Israel.

Israel counterattacked, mostly by the help of the US, and recaptured the territory. In 1974, Syria and Israel signed an armistice and a UN observer force has remained on the ceasefire line since then.

In 1981, Israel unilaterally annexed the Golan Heights. The move was not recognised internationally.

Today, Golan is administered by the Golan Regional Council, based in Katzrin, an Israeli settlement in Golan Heights. There are around 46,000 people living in the area, 25,000 of them are Syrians who are mostly members of the Druze sect. The rest of the population consists of more than 21,000 Israeli settlers.

Why did Syrian-Israeli peace deals fail?

Syria is still looking for a peace deal to secure the return of the Golan Heights. Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad called Israel to revive peace talks in late 2003.

In 1999, when the former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak and the Syrian foreign minister, Farouk al Shara, held high-level talks, Barak offered to return most of the Golan to Syria.