In the aftermath of the 2016 elections, reports of discrimination against Latinos spiked to an all time high. It was as if many felt emboldened by the takeover of the White House by what appeared to be the far-right.

However, thanks to the widespread availability of high-quality camera phones, some of these racially motivated incidents have been recorded on camera and a nationwide wave of Latino solidarity has surfaced.

In May, New York City commercial lawyer Aaron Schlossberg lashed out against two employees of a Manhattan lunch spot for speaking Spanish.

“My guess is they’re not documented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country.” The lawyer went on to say, “If they have the balls to come here and live off my money — I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do — the least they can do — is speak English.”

The video was recorded by Emily Serrano, a Puerto Rican woman residing in the Bronx, and quickly went viral.

Things didn't go well for Schlossberg in the foremost Sanctuary City in the US for immigrant rights.

Schlossberg quickly became known as the “racist lawyer”, his private law firm’s Yelp ratings tanked, and he lost his office lease. Elected officials lodged an official complaint against him with the court’s disciplinary committee; the two employees followed suit by filing a criminal complaint.

He was swiftly shamed by major outlets and social media, which then propelled Carlos Jesus Calzadilla and Luis Magana, US citizens of hispanic heritage, to help organise a protest in the form of a Latin party or “fiesta” in front of Schlossberg’s Upper West Side residence.

The organisers were able to surpass their crowdfunding goal of $500 for a Mariachi band to play in front of his apartment to roughly $1,200. The surplus was used for free snacks.

Photojournalist Alejandro Jaramillo documented the fiesta protest. He then recorded testimonies of Latinos in New York City who experienced discrimination.

1.

On May 18, around 100 New Yorkers of various ethnic and racial backgrounds assembled for the Latin party behind a preemptive police barricade. It was a demonstration of solidarity like few others. The police asked protesters repeatedly to lower the volume of speakers playing reggaeton and latin pop, but the residential area threw its support behind the party-protest. Mexican, Colombian and Nicaraguan flags could be seen on balconies and popping out of windows.

2.

Pinatas are a staple of Mexican parties. Often shaped like animals, these colourful paper mache sculptures are filled with candy and presents. It is tradition for kids and teenagers to sing “no quiero oro, ni quiero plata, yo lo que quiero es romper la piñata” (I do not want gold, nor do I want silver, what I want is to break the piñata) as they try to break the pinata with clubs and sticks.

One woman from Guadalajara state, Mexico changed the rhyme to suit the fiesta protest:

“I do not want gold, nor do I want silver; all I want is to silence this rat.”

She worked at a graphic design firm where all hispanic coworkers chipped in to create the sign. She was unwilling to share her name as many Latino immigrants remain uneasy with the current climate of Immigration and Customs Enforcement screenings.

3.

Using a PA and a portable speaker, people voiced their personal experiences of discrimination in front of the fiesta crowd. Testimonies ranged from work-related tensions to a more general discomfort of how they were labelled as inferior or undeserving in various situations such as at institutes of higher-education or when accessing welfare or seeking housing.

The crowd broke into cheers when a young woman claimed it was frustrating that, while most Americans spoke only one language, people who are bilingual with Spanish as their native language are looked down upon or not seen as having an advantage.

4.

Protesters of Puerto Rican, Dominican and Mexican descent — among others — assembled next to the Telemundo television host as they all shouted out the countdown to the live news feed.

News of this story hit US-based Latino media just days after US President Donald Trump said most undocumented immigrants coming from Central America “aren’t people, these are animals.” During the countdown, people went for popular anti-establishment chants from Latin America such as “si se puede!” (it can be done!) or “el pueblo unido, jamas sera vencido!” (the people, united, will never be defeated!) as the 2011 Occupy Wall Street leitmotiv echoed: “Tell me what democracy looks like / This is what democracy looks like!”

5.

Nahuatl and Quechua were dominant indigenous languages of the Aztecs and Inca respectively at the time of the arrival of the Spanish to the Americas. A common complaint among Latinos in the US is that they are also Americans — Latin Americans.

Protesters carrying posters gathered around the news host and took turns in front of the camera.