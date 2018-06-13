Macedonia agreed to change its name to the Republic of Northern Macedonia after reaching a historic deal with Greece on their decades-old dispute over the ex-Yugoslav republic's name, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday.

Zaev said resolving the long-standing issue would open Macedonia's access to NATO and the European Union.

"There is no way back," Zaev told a news conference after a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras.

Earlier, the Greek prime minister announced the breakthrough on the name, saying the accord would allow a clear distinction between Greece's Macedonia province and the country.

"The name change will be implemented not only [to] the country's international relations but also domestically," Tsipras said adding that Skopje would need to revise its constitution.

TRT World spoke to Achilles Skordas, professor of international law at the University of Copenhagen for his analysis.

Long-standing issue

Since Macedonia's independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, Greece has argued that the young country's name implied a claim to the territory and ancient heritage of Greece's northern region of Macedonia – birthplace of ancient warrior king Alexander the Great.

Previous administrations in Macedonia's capital, Skopje, resisted demands to change or modify the name. The dispute poisoned relations between the two neighbours, and the United Nations appointed a special envoy to mediate.

Resolving the dispute would see Greece lift its objections to Macedonia's accession to NATO and the European Union.

In Skopje, the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, said Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had informed party leader Hristijan Mickoski that he had "achieved a solution with Greece."

Tsipras' comments came shortly after a much-anticipated phone call with Zaev.

"A short while ago we reached an agreement with the prime minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on the disagreement our two countries have" over the name issue, Tsipras told President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

"We have a good agreement that covers all the preconditions the Greek side had set," he said, adding that Macedonia would revise its constitution for the name change and that the deal secures the historic heritage of ancient Greek Macedonia.

Greece is to ratify the deal in parliament after Macedonia has made the necessary changes to its constitution, Tsipras said.

The compromises to resolve the name issue have faced dissent in both countries, threatening to split Greece's governing coalition and provoke a rift between Macedonia's prime minister and president.

Opposition to the deal

Greek opponents of the deal say it would not go far enough.