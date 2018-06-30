Hundreds of protesters rallied in central India for the third straight day on Friday over the brutal rape of an eight-year-old girl now battling for her life in hospital.

Crowds holding placards and chanting "death to the rapist" called for the man arrested over the assault to be hanged in several demonstrations across the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh state.

The case recalls the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus which sparked revulsion and protests across India and put the country's abysmal record on sexual violence in the global spotlight.

Earlier this week, a Thomson Reuters Foundation poll found that India was seen as the most dangerous for women in the world.

India topped the poll of experts in women's issues due to the high risk of sexual violence and slave labour, while war-torn Afghanistan and Syria ranked second and third followed by Somalia and Saudi Arabia.

In the latest incident, the suspect allegedly picked up the child outside her school on Tuesday as she waited for her father, promising to take her home, police said.

Instead he allegedly took her to a secluded spot, where he brutally raped her and slashed her neck, leaving her to die. She was found by locals.

"She remains critical in an intensive care unit. She is unable to speak as her vocal chords have been damaged by a deep cut on her throat," a doctor treating her told AFP.

The physician, who did not want to be named, said the girl had internal injuries and underwent surgery.