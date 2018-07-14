Eritrea's longtime president arrived in Ethiopia for his first visit in 22 years on Saturday amid a dramatic diplomatic thaw between the once-bitter rivals.

Thousands turned out in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, under tight security to welcome President Isaias Afwerki, whose three-day visit is the latest step in ending a long state of war.

"Welcome home President Isaias!!" the Ethiopian prime minister's chief of staff said on Twitter.

Ethiopia's reformist new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made a similar visit to Eritrea's capital last weekend, welcomed by Isaias with hugs and laughter.

"Words cannot express the joy we are feeling now. History is being made as we speak," Isaias said during a lunch hosted by Ethiopian premier.

"Lives have perished but we are lucky to observe today ...We are one people - whoever forgets that does not understand our situation."

TRT World'sArabella Munro reports.

Diplomatic breakthroughs

The 42-year-old Abiy broke the ice last month by fully embracing a peace deal that ended a 1998-2000 border war that killed tens of thousands and left families separated.

A series of diplomatic breakthroughs quickly followed as one of Africa's longest-running conflicts neared an end.

Some excited Ethiopians have compared the restoration of relations with one of the world's most closed-off countries to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Telephone links have opened, with some Ethiopians calling complete strangers in Eritrea just to say hello, and the first scheduled Ethiopian Airlines flights to Eritrea begin on Wednesday.