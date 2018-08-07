Rick Gates, the prosecution's star witness in the trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort, testified on Monday that he conspired with his ex-boss to hide millions of dollars in foreign bank accounts from US tax authorities.

In riveting testimony before a packed courtroom, the 46-year-old Gates also admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort during the decade the pair worked together as political consultants.

Gates said he helped Manafort doctor financial statements, hide foreign income and cheat on his taxes.

Gates, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy in February and is co-operating with the government in exchange for a more lenient prison sentence, took the stand on the fifth day of Manafort's trial on tax and bank fraud charges in Alexandria, Virginia.

Wearing a dark blue suit and a gold tie, Gates addressed his attention to prosecutors and the judge and studiously avoided the gaze of his long-time business partner Manafort at the defence table.

Manafort, 69, is the first defendant to go to court to fight charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

But the veteran Republican operative is not on trial for anything he did while serving for three months as the chairman of Trump's presidential campaign.

Instead, Manafort is answering to alleged crimes related to money he made providing political consulting services to the former Russian-backed government of Ukraine.

Failing to report

Prosecutors accuse Manafort of failing to report income from his work in Ukraine to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and Gates testified that he was a willing participant in the scheme.

Gates replied "yes" when asked by prosecutor Greg Andres if he had engaged in criminal activities with Manafort, who he described as a "brilliant" political strategist.

He said he had assisted Manafort in filing false tax returns and hiding the existence of 15 foreign bank accounts, mostly in Cyprus.