A Turkish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal is set to leave for Washington to discuss an ongoing row between the two NATO allies, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

Onal and the delegation are expected to discuss the recent tensions between the two countries.

Ties between the two countries have steadily worsened by differences on Syria policy and over the trial of US pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey.

Officials from Turkey's justice, finance and foreign ministries will make up the nine-member delegation going to Washington, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Tuesday.

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday (August 8), CNN Turk reported.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his US counterpart Mike Pompeo spoke over the phone, said Anadolu Agency, quoting a Turkish diplomatic source.

Cavusoglu and Pompeo discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the solutions to the existing problems between the two countries.

US reaffirms 'solid' relations with Turkey

However, the US embassy in Ankara on Tuesday affirmed "solid" relations with Turkey despite recent tensions

"Despite the current tensions, the United States remains a stalwart friend and ally to Turkey; our two nations enjoy a vibrant economic relationship," said the embassy on its Twitter account.

It also dismissed reports about US officials allegedly predicting that the US dollar would reach seven Turkish liras.

"This is a fabricated, baseless lie."

Reached pre-agreements