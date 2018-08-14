CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Zanzibar fights to preserve traditional sounds of taarab
Taarab is the traditional music of Zanzibar but it almost disappeared. Iolo ap Dafydd reports on how the island's only music academy is trying to preserve its unique sound, and how technology seems to be hitting the right note.
In the past, learning how to play taarab music relied on oral history. Today there's YouTube. With that in mind, the Dhow academy started posting tutorials on how to play the ganun last month. / TRTWorld
August 14, 2018

It's called taarab, a fusion of just about everything  African, Arab, Persian, European and Indian music.

Spice and slave traders brought it to the island of Zanzibar centuries ago‚ its poetic lyrics anchored today in the Swahili language

However, music today has changed and fewer young people want to learn the traditional instruments used to play taarab. The Dhow Countries Music Academy is trying to change that by teaching students how to play both traditional and modern instruments.

Recommended

 TRT World’s Iolo ap Dafydd reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
