Some 180 families torn apart by the 1950-53 Korean War will be temporarily reunited in North Korea starting Monday after the two Koreas renewed exchanges this year following a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.

The reunions, the first in three years, will take place in the North's tourist resort on Mount Kumgang, as agreed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during their first summit in April.

The separated families are victims of a decades-long standoff between the neighbours, which has escalated over the past several years as Pyongyang rapidly advanced its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

TRT World spoke to Joseph Kim in Goseong in South Korea for the latest.

'Walking on air'

More than 57,000 South Korean survivors have registered for a brief family reunion, which lasts only 11 hours and often ends in painful farewells.

"I'm over 90, so I don't know when I am going to die. I am very glad that I have been selected this time. I'm walking on air now," 91-year-old Moon Hyun-sook told Reuters on Sunday, a day before meeting her younger sisters in North Korea.

For years, Seoul has been calling for regular meetings between separated families including using video conferences, but the reunion programmes often fell victim to fragile relations with Pyongyang.

Most participants in their 80s and 90s