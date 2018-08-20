Afghan forces rescued nearly 150 people on Monday, including women and children, hours after the Taliban ambushed a convoy of buses and abducted them. The quick response marked a rare if limited battlefield success for the troops after weeks of unrelenting militant attacks.

The militants escaped with 21 captives following the battle in Kunduz province, and officials said tribal elders were trying to negotiate their release. Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesman for the governor in the northern province, said the Taliban have demanded the national identifications of the captives to determine their fate.

The identities of the captives have not been made public, but Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, the head of the provincial council, said the militants likely targeted the three buses to try to abduct civil servants or members of the security forces.

The Taliban have been at war with the US-backed Afghan government for nearly 17 years, and have stepped up attacks in recent years, seizing rural districts and carrying out major assaults against security forces and government compounds on an almost daily basis.

Taliban attacks

Earlier this month, the insurgents launched a coordinated assault on Ghazni, a strategic city only 120 kilometres (75 miles) from the capital, Kabul.

They seized several neighbourhoods, and it took security forces, aided by US air strikes and advisers, more than five days to drive them out. The battle for the city killed at least 100 security forces and 35 civilians, according to Afghan officials. The Defence Ministry said about 200 militants were killed.

In the latest attack, the Taliban stopped the buses in the Khan Abad district and ordered the passengers to come with them, according to Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Afghan forces responded quickly and were able to free 149 people and kill at least seven Taliban fighters, he said.

The passengers were all from Takhar and Badakhshan provinces in the north and were on their way to Kabul for this week's Eid al Adha holiday, according to Abdul Rahman Aqtash, police chief in Takhar province.

Ceasefire offer

The ambush came a day after President Ashraf Ghani proposed a holiday ceasefire, saying it would be conditional on the Taliban halting attacks. He suggested extending the truce all the way to November 20, when Muslims will celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.