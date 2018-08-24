The Democratic Republic of the Congo recently announced the country's second Ebola outbreak in less than three months – the 10th since the virus was first identified near northern Congo's Ebola river. The news came barely a week after it declared the end to an epidemic in the northwest of the vast country which is also in the middle of political conflict.

The outbreak of the deadly virus has killed dozens of people in Ituri and the Beni region of the conflict-ridden North Kivu, bordering Uganda and Rwanda. North Kivu is the stronghold of a notorious Uganda-linked militia called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Ebola is back but what's different this time?

The Ebola "Zaire" strain is affecting North Kivu. Sequencing shows it is unrelated to the Equateur outbreak strain; meaning this is a new outbreak, WHO’s Deputy Director-General Dr Peter Salama said in a tweet.

Even “one laboratory-confirmed case of Ebola constitutes an outbreak,” WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told TRT World.

The 2014-2016 epidemic in was fought with help from the World Health Organization (WHO), which rushed in emergency aid, including protective gear, and unlocked $2 million (1.71 million euros) in fast-track financing.

So far 103 Ebola virus cases (confirmed and probable), including 63 deaths, have been reported, the WHO said on Twitter on August 24.

The outbreak is spreading through five health zones in North Kivu province and one health zone in Ituri province, WHO added.

How hard will it be to beat Ebola this time?

The situation could worsen as the affected areas host over one million displaced people, including refugees, and share borders with Rwanda and Uganda.

Refugees leaving the DRC's North Kivu province could spread the virus across borders.

Containing the virus might face bigger challenges due to the ongoing fighting between the government and militant groups.

Jasarevic told TRT World that the armed conflict makes it harder for WHO to respond to the outbreak.

“This makes the response very complex. North Kivu is UN security level 4, which is one of the highest levels of UN security phasing, and even though we have access to the towns of Mangini and Beni, we don’t know to what extent how we will best be able to contact tracing outside those small towns,” he said.

And cases have been reported from Beni as well, the WHO said on August 24.

At least 14 people kidnapped by the suspected ADF militia were found in Beni, army and civilian sources said on Tuesday, highlighting the region's volatility. The ADF, active in the east of DRC since 1995, is accused of massacring hundreds of people since 2014 by DRC and the United Nations mission in the DRC.

Response to Ebola in the region is further complicated by the presence of other armed groups and DRC army's unrestrained response, the New York University Study Group on Congo said in 2015.

“One of the many painful lessons from the devastating West African Ebola epidemic of 2014 was that the world expected much more from the World Health Organization than it was then able to deliver. Since then, we have ensured that the organisation is better prepared,” Jasarevic added.

Congolese officials and the World Health Organization began vaccinating health workers with an experimental vaccine on Wednesday, August 9, manufactured by Merck.

The vaccine which was first used in the tail end of the outbreak during the West Africa epidemic showed positive results when first trialled by the WHO and Doctors without Borders in the DRC in May. The 3,300 people who were vaccinated by the yet unregulated vaccine have as yet not developed Ebola.