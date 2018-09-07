Shaip Kamberi, the mayor of Serbia's municipality of Bujanovac, will start living a long-time dream if Serbia reaches an agreement to swap some of its territory with neighbouring Kosovo.

The agreement would make Kamberi's town and two other Serbian municipalities, Medvedja and Presevo, part of Kosovo - something the ethnic Albanians who predominate in the region voted for back in 1992.

"All Albanians dreamed that this will happen one day," Kamberi said. "It was never so close."

In exchange, Serbia would take over part of northern Kosovo populated mainly by Serbs. The leaders of both countries will meet on Friday in Brussels, and they're expected to discuss the proposed swap for the first time officially.

The idea was first floated by Serbian officials, among them the defence minister and foreign minister. Kosovo President Hashim Thaci then took it up and said he would discuss it with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels.

The proposal has divided the European Union. Friday's meeting will be hosted by Federica Mogherini, the European Union's foreign policy chief, who has not dismissed the idea. But German officials said it would open old wounds in a region still scarred by the ethnic conflicts in the 1990s.

In the Balkan region itself, proponents say the exchange would help resolve the conflicts between the two countries, almost 20 years after a bombing campaign by NATO helped end a Serbian war against insurgents in Kosovo, then part of its territory.

But opponents say it would validate a cause of the fighting throughout the Balkans in the 1990s -- so-called ethnic cleansing, the expulsion of populations who did not belong to the main ethnic group of the region where they happened to live.

"Of course, we will look into it properly," said an EU official who declined to be named. "We don’t want to endorse anything that could prove dysfunctional or sow any seeds of more conflict in the future. But it’s not like we would strike it down if both sides there are firmly behind an agreement."

Vucic is due to visit Kosovo this weekend to explain the implications of a potential deal to Serbs living there.

"It is important to use this momentum to reach a deal," Thaci told a civil society conference on Wednesday.

Hasty solutions