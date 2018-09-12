An Australian tabloid defied international criticism and allegations of racism on Wednesday when it reprinted a controversial cartoon on its front page depicting US tennis star Serena Williams having a temper tantrum at the US Open.

The Herald Sun, owned by News Corp, first published the caricature of Williams with exaggerated lips and tongue and curly hair rising from the top of her head as she stomped on her tennis racket on Monday.

The image triggered widespread allegations of racism against illustrator Mark Knight.

The Herald Sun and Knight deny the cartoon is racist.

Despite the outrage, the paper reprinted the cartoon alongside unflattering caricatures of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attempting to portray the controversy as an effort to curtail free speech.

“If the self-appointed censors of Mark Knight get their way on his Serena Williams cartoon, our new politically correct life will be very dull indeed,” the paper wrote in an editorial on its front page.