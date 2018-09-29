Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad headed the country's government for decades until he retired. But with his former protege Najib Razak’s government mired in corruption allegations, the veteran politician returned to the fray.

He went on to lead the opposition coalition to victory in the May election over the National Front, which had been in power since Malaysia’s independence. Now 93, Mahathir is the world's oldest prime minister.

His pushback against China’s 'Belt and Road' plan has reverberated around Asia and other countries involved in China’s multi-billion-dollar project.

He cancelled a number of mega-infrastructure projects citing the debt accrued by the southeast Asian country.