November 2, 2018
A global hotel chain in Cape Town has become the first hotel in Africa to employ deaf people at almost every level of its operations.
More than 1.6 million people are deaf or hard of hearing in South Africa, according to the Deaf federation of South Africa (DEAFSA).
Of those, about 70 percent are unemployed.
The Radisson Group partnered with the DEAFSA and opened its doors for the people with hearing problems four years ago.
TRT World's Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.
SOURCE:TRT World