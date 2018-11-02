POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Deaf staffers enjoy rare employment in South Africa hotel
More than 1.6 million people are deaf or hard of hearing in South Africa, according to the Deaf Federation of South Africa. Of those, about 70 percent are unemployed. But a global hotel aims to change the trend.
Deaf staffers enjoy rare employment in South Africa hotel
Shamiel Howley joined a global hotel as a waiter four years ago and now serves on the front desk and as a porter. / TRTWorld
November 2, 2018

A global hotel chain in Cape Town has become the first hotel in Africa to employ deaf people at almost every level of its operations.

More than 1.6 million people are deaf or hard of hearing in South Africa, according to the Deaf federation of South Africa (DEAFSA). 

Of those, about 70 percent are unemployed. 

Recommended

The Radisson Group partnered with the  DEAFSA and opened its doors for the people with hearing problems four years ago.

TRT World's Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.  

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report